Police investigate reports of youth luring incidents in Hamilton’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police say they are investigating reports of two separate attempts to lure teenagers in the city’s east end this week.

Investigators say the first occurrence was Monday just before 8 a.m. in the area of Ottawa Street South and Montclair Avenue.

A man driving a newer model black four-door sedan allegedly approached a 14-year-old female and told the youth to get in his vehicle.

Police continue to investigate & are attempting to identify the registered owner of this vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Division Two Detective Sergeant at 905-546-2907 or the Division Two Patrol Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.#HamOnt https://t.co/JiWeOaEFxl pic.twitter.com/qRyuDUVuwn — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 5, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The girl refused and the car took off driving northbound on Ottawa toward King Street East.

It’s believed the person of interest is man in his early 20s with blonde hair and a black sweater.

The following morning, Tuesday, a man in a two-door pickup reportedly approached a 13-year-old boy just after 8 a.m. in the area of Dover Drive and Nash Road South.

That boy also refused a ride and left the area.

The driver, in a vehicle with tinted windows and a cover over the truck bed, was last known to be headed northbound on Dover toward Queenston Road.

He’s believed to be a man in his 40s with short brown and grey hair wearing a black jacket and black shirt with red and green bulls.

Police have not indicated whether the incidents are connected. Anyone information or security camera footage can reach out to investigators or Crime Stoppers.