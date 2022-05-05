Man shot in Brampton on weekend dies from his injuries in hospital, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 30-year-old man who was fighting for his life in hospital after being shot on the weekend in Brampton has died.

On Saturday, at around 1:24 a.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a person shot inside of a food and beverage establishment near Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway.

Police said officers found the man inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre.

On Wednesday, police said he died in hospital from his injuries.

He has been identified by police as 30-year-old Ricardo Bryan.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Police said they believe the victim was the intended target of the shooting and that it was an isolated incident. No other injuries were reported.

There is no suspect information, police said, and are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

