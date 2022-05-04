Saskatoon raises $250k for Ukrainian sister city

Send this page to someone via email

“The heart of Ukraine is bleeding everyday from numerous human losses,” said Roman Klichuk, mayor of Chernivtsi, Ukraine.

In April, Mayor Roman Klichuk reached out to Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark with an urgent request for help.

Since the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Chernivtsi’s population has grown by 150,000 people, increasing demand for food, shelter and medical care.

The two have been sister cities since 1991. Saskatoon’s been working to find a way to send medical supplies, diesel generators, firefighting gear, radios, and lifesaving equipment.

“We felt it was important to put this luncheon together and raise funds for the humanitarian aid,” said David Lalach, Ukrainian Canadian Professional and Business Association of Saskatoon President/volunteer luncheon committee

On Wednesday, Saskatoon firefighters held a luncheon. With over 400 guests, the lunch had Ukrainian dancers, and singers, featuring Ukrainian delicacies. They raised $250,000.

“Ecstatic, this is great, they’re gonna get the supplies they need to do their job, their work,” said Jay Protz, Saskatoon Firefighter.

The first plane full of equipment was supposed to depart April 30th, however they had so many supplies, the plane will now be leaving mid-May.

“It is bittersweet, it is nice that it is so full that we need to change planes, however, we gotta get it to them, otherwise, our fear is there might not be a country left,” Protz said.