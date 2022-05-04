Menu

Canada

Warman woman places 6th in World Photographic Cup in Rome

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 8:06 pm
A woman from Warman, Sask. wins 6th place at a World Photographic Cup (WPC) Awards held in Rome, Italy for her image of a whale taken in Alaska. View image in full screen
A woman from Warman, Sask. wins 6th place at a World Photographic Cup (WPC) Awards held in Rome, Italy for her image of a whale taken in Alaska. Photo submitted by/Deborah MacEwen

Deborah MacEwen of Warman, Sask.,, travelled to Rome, Italy representing Canada and earned 6th place in the World Photographic Cup (WPC) Awards, a competition described as the Olympics of Photography.

MacEwen attended the 9th annual WPC awards held on May 2, 2022 for her image of a stunning whale set against snow covered mountains landed in the nature category. It was an experience that she will cherish forever.

Read more: Sask. photographer’s wildlife photo named to top 10 in the world

“I never would have dreamt in seven years that this is where photography would take me,” said MacEwen, who is a Fine Art Wildlife and Nature Photographer. “I’m pretty proud, pretty humbled and excited.”

It was MacEwen’s first year entering the WPC and her image was selected as one of the top ten finalists. The photo was taken in Alaska during one of MacEwen’s whale watching excursions.

“This is probably the first time I’ve ever been on an (excursion) as calm as this was one was,” she said. “You have to have a lot of patience, that’s for sure.”

Read more: ExploreSask photography competition winners capture Saskatchewan’s natural wonders

WPC Team Canada stated in a media release that after a two-year wait, Team Canada photographers finally attended the ceremony in person.

“Points are awarded to each country based on the success of their photographers and the gold medal along with two more top 10 finishes combined to earn Canada 7th place at the 2022 World Photographic Cup competition,” WPC Team Canada stated.

