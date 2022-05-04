Warman woman places 6th in World Photographic Cup in Rome

Send this page to someone via email

Deborah MacEwen of Warman, Sask.,, travelled to Rome, Italy representing Canada and earned 6th place in the World Photographic Cup (WPC) Awards, a competition described as the Olympics of Photography.

MacEwen attended the 9th annual WPC awards held on May 2, 2022 for her image of a stunning whale set against snow covered mountains landed in the nature category. It was an experience that she will cherish forever.

“I never would have dreamt in seven years that this is where photography would take me,” said MacEwen, who is a Fine Art Wildlife and Nature Photographer. “I’m pretty proud, pretty humbled and excited.”

It was MacEwen’s first year entering the WPC and her image was selected as one of the top ten finalists. The photo was taken in Alaska during one of MacEwen’s whale watching excursions.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is probably the first time I’ve ever been on an (excursion) as calm as this was one was,” she said. “You have to have a lot of patience, that’s for sure.”

WPC Team Canada stated in a media release that after a two-year wait, Team Canada photographers finally attended the ceremony in person.

“Points are awarded to each country based on the success of their photographers and the gold medal along with two more top 10 finishes combined to earn Canada 7th place at the 2022 World Photographic Cup competition,” WPC Team Canada stated.

3:50 ‘Eye for the Wild 2022’ amateur photography contest launches ‘Eye for the Wild 2022’ amateur photography contest launches – Mar 6, 2022