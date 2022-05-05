Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Cool, damp forecast for Mother’s Day weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 2:14 pm
Sprinkles are possible Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
Sprinkles are possible Saturday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Steady, soaking rain will roll through the Okanagan on Thursday, keeping daytime highs into the low teens.

However, the rain will ease to showers on Thursday night and into Friday, with temperatures clambering into the mid-teens to finish the first week of May.

The first full weekend of May will kick off with clouds and a chance of showers, with daytime highs in the low teens.

Rain continues in pockets Thursday night.s in pockets Thursday night. View image in full screen
Rain continues in pockets Thursday night.s in pockets Thursday night. SkyTracker Weather

Mother’s Day on Sunday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy with a chance of a sprinkle of two.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

With a daytime high in the low double digits, be sure not to leave home without a rain jacket if you’re heading outside to celebrate with mom.

The workweek ahead will remain unsettled with mostly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and afternoon highs in the teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagVernon tagpenticton tagRain tagBC weather tagSalmon Arm tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tagCool Weather tagShowers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers