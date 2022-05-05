Okanagan weather: Cool, damp forecast for Mother’s Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Steady, soaking rain will roll through the Okanagan on Thursday, keeping daytime highs into the low teens.

However, the rain will ease to showers on Thursday night and into Friday, with temperatures clambering into the mid-teens to finish the first week of May.

The first full weekend of May will kick off with clouds and a chance of showers, with daytime highs in the low teens.

Mother’s Day on Sunday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy with a chance of a sprinkle of two.

With a daytime high in the low double digits, be sure not to leave home without a rain jacket if you’re heading outside to celebrate with mom.

The workweek ahead will remain unsettled with mostly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and afternoon highs in the teens.

