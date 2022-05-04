Head of Waterloo Catholic school board to retire in August

Send this page to someone via email

After seven years at the helm, the head of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board has decided to retire at the end of the school year in August.

“Teaching is a vocation. Throughout my career I have always tried to hold as my moral imperative what is best for each child in my care,” director of education Loretta Notten said.

“With each step that perhaps becomes a little more challenging as you take one step further from the classroom. But I believe you can make a difference in any and all roles in education.”

Notten issued a letter to the board earlier this week letting them know of her plan to retire.

In the letter, the first woman to lead the Catholic board noted some of the accomplishments over the past seven years including the establishment of a three-year pastoral plan, solidifying the so-called Catholic block in downtown Kitchener while the board also became the first to have schools flying the pride flag.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we extend our congratulations to Director Notten on her decision to retire after 35 years of devoted service to Catholic Education,” said Jeanne Gravelle, chair of the school board.

“Over the past 7 years under her leadership, our system has grown by more than 5,000 students, with several new schools planned in the coming years.

The board says it will get the search underway for a new director of education in the coming months.

Notten told Global News she will extend her retirement date, if need be, until the board finds her replacement.