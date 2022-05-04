Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec Halloween 2020 murder suspect is a narcissist, seeks recognition: Crown expert

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2022 1:13 pm
Carl Girouard, 26, is seen in an undated police handout photo received April 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Carl Girouard, 26, is seen in an undated police handout photo received April 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Courtesy of SPVQ (Quebec City police)

An expert for the Crown says the suspect in Quebec City’s Halloween 2020 murders is narcissistic, seeks recognition, and could not have been delirious the night of the stabbings.

Neuropsychologist Dr. William Pothier told jurors that Carl Girouard hesitated before murdering two people and injuring five others in the Old Quebec district on Oct. 31, 2020, adding that patients in a state of delirium don’t usually doubt themselves.

Read more: Man charged in Quebec Halloween sword attack was suffering from delirium: doctor

Girouard, 26, is accused of two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder and has admitted to the physical acts, but he maintains he was not criminally responsible because he suffered from a mental disorder.

Defence lawyer Pierre Gagnon is cross-examining the expert Wednesday, who has described Girouard as someone who wanted attention but was rejected by his peers because of his disturbing and provocative behaviour.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Psychiatrist says Quebec Halloween stabbing suspect fell between cracks in system

Pothier rejects the claim made in court by the defence’s psychiatrist, who said the suspect likely suffered from schizophrenia and was in a delusional state the night of the stabbings.

Pothier assessed Girouard in March 2022, weeks before the trial, conducting several tests and reading through the suspect’s medical files.

The defence has concluded its case and the Crown is presenting a pair of expert witnesses to counter Girouard’s defence.

Click to play video: 'Musician injured in Quebec City sword attack speaks out from hospital' Musician injured in Quebec City sword attack speaks out from hospital
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Carl Girouard tagQuebec City Sword Attack tagCarl Girouard trial tagQuebec City Halloween tagQuebec Halloween murders tagFrist-degree murder tagHalloween murders tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers