Economy

ATCO to build fuelling stations in Edmonton, Calgary for CP Rail’s hydrogen locomotive program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2022 12:21 pm
Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit idle on the train tracks at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto on Monday, March 21, 2022. ATCO Group says it has reached a deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. to build two hydrogen production and refuelling stations in Alberta. View image in full screen
Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit idle on the train tracks at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto on Monday, March 21, 2022. ATCO Group says it has reached a deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. to build two hydrogen production and refuelling stations in Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

ATCO Group says it has reached a deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. to build two hydrogen production and refuelling stations in Alberta.

The Calgary-based structures and logistics company says the stations will be built at CP Rail’s Calgary and Edmonton rail yards. They will be used to supply CP’s hydrogen powered locomotive program.

Read more: TransLink shoots down idea of interurban hydrogen train from Surrey to Chilliwack

The railway announced in December 2020 its plans to design and build North America’s hydrogen-powered locomotive using fuel cells and batteries to power the locomotive’s electric traction motors.

The hydrogen infrastructure at each CP site will include a one megawattelectrolyzer, compression, storage and dispensing infrastructure for locomotive refuelling.

Read more: Hydrogen train to Chilliwack? Group pitches new interurban rail line in Fraser Valley

In Calgary, the electrolyzer will be powered in part by renewable electricity from CP’s existing five megawatt solar power facility.

ATCO says construction of facilities is expected to begin later this year with production and supply of hydrogen being provided to locomotives in 2023.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
