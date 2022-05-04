Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Global Edmonton nominated for 5 RTDNA Awards

By Staff Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 12:00 pm
Global Edmonton has been nominated for five Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region. View image in full screen
Global Edmonton has been nominated for five Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region. RTDNA logo

Global Edmonton has been nominated for five Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region.

The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in digital, television and radio across the country.

Prairie region winners will be announced on May 24.

Below are the five nominations that Global Edmonton received.

Multiplatform category

Trending Stories

Continuing Coverage

Video category

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

Excellence in Sports Reporting

News – Live Special Events

TV Newscast (Large Market)

  • Global News at 11: Decision Edmonton 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RTDNA tagRTDNA Awards tagRadio Television Digital News Association tagjournalism awards tagGlobal Edmonton RTDNA awards tagRadio Television Digital News Association Awards tagRTDNA award nominations tagPrairie Region RTDNA awards tag2022 RTDNA Awards tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers