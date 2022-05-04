Global Edmonton nominated for 5 RTDNA Awards

Global Edmonton has been nominated for five Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the Prairie region.
The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in digital, television and radio across the country.
Prairie region winners will be announced on May 24.
Below are the five nominations that Global Edmonton received.
Multiplatform category
Continuing Coverage
Video category
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
Excellence in Sports Reporting
News – Live Special Events
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- Global News at 11: Decision Edmonton 2021
