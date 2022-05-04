Ontario COVID numbers: 1,698 people in hospital, 199 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,698 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, with 199 in intensive care.

This is down by one for hospitalizations and a decrease of three for ICUs since the previous day.

Last Wednesday, there were 1,734 hospitalizations with 211 in ICU. This is a 2 per cent decrease and a 5.7 per cent decrease, respectively, to the figures this week.

According to latest data for hospitalizations, 57 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 35 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,488 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,265,690.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,889 from the previous day as 31 more virus-related deaths were added. The report did note that two of the deaths were from over a month ago was added to the total.

There are a total of 1,225,755 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,457 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.2 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56.6 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.3 per cent with 35.4 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 30,214 doses in the last day.

The government said 18,320 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 7,635 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 14.3 per cent, down from 15.2 reported a week ago.

