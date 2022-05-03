Menu

Canada

West Kelowna fire crews battle, contain small wildfire north of Rose Valley Lake

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 8:19 pm
Smoke rises from a wildfire, north of Rose Valley Lake, on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from a wildfire, north of Rose Valley Lake, on Tuesday afternoon. Global News

West Kelowna firefighters rushed to a blaze on Tuesday afternoon.

A rank-two wildfire started burning up a hill, into crown land in the Petterson Road area, north of Rose Valley Lake.

Four engines were on scene, and firefighters are currently working to build a guard around the wind-driven fire, which was estimated at 50 feet by 30 feet.

Crews battle small blaze near Clearwater, B.C.

“Crews were able to maneuver a 2,500-gallon pumper/tender into place along an adjacent dirt road and provide large volumes of water to quickly extinguish the fire,” said WKFR.

The fire department says the blaze is under control, but that it is burning deep in the ground and mop-up operations will take a while to fully extinguish.

The cause is still under investigation.

“Conditions are unseasonably dry for this time of the year,” said the fire department.

“WKFR reminds residents to exercise extreme caution in the forests, and along the wildland-urban interface, even at this early stage of the fire season.”

Some Lytton residents still waiting on debris removal 10 months after wildfire
