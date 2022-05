Send this page to someone via email

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday Twitter Inc TWTR.N may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk said in a tweet.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)