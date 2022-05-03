Menu

Canada

Investigation underway after vehicle strikes Masonville mall in London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 1:20 pm
London Fire Department investigating vehicle crash at CF Masonville Place. View image in full screen
London emergency crews investigating after vehicle crashes into The Keg restaurant at CF Masonville Place off of Richmond Street on May 3, 2022. London Fire Department/Twitter

London, Ont., emergency crews are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a cement wall at CF Masonville Place on Richmond Street.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday outside the north entrance to the mall, in front of The Keg restaurant.

Read more: Impaired, dangerous operation counts laid in fatal January crash in south London: police

Fire officials confirm that one individual was transported to the hospital, but the status of their injuries remains unclear.

No other information has been released.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
