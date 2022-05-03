Investigation underway after vehicle strikes Masonville mall in London, Ont.

London, Ont., emergency crews are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a cement wall at CF Masonville Place on Richmond Street.
The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday outside the north entrance to the mall, in front of The Keg restaurant.
Fire officials confirm that one individual was transported to the hospital, but the status of their injuries remains unclear.
No other information has been released.
More to come…
