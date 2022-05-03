Menu

Sports

Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford to have discipline hearing with NHL

By Stafff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2022 11:30 am

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford will have a hearing Tuesday with the NHL’s department of player safety after receiving a major penalty in Toronto’s playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

Clifford was assessed a major for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Tampa Bay’s Ross Colton.

Trending Stories

Read more: Matthews, Marner lead the way as Toronto Maple Leafs thump 5-0 Lightning in Game 1

Colton was sent face-first into the boards but escaped serious injury on the play.

The Maple Leafs killed off the ensuing five-minute power play and opened the best-of-seven series with a 5-0 win over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
