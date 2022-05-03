Menu

Economy

Strong Tim Hortons, Burger King sales push Restaurant Brands’ Q1 profit higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2022 9:07 am
Click to play video: 'Tim Hortons moves to launch a ‘back-to-basics approach’ to help boost sales' Tim Hortons moves to launch a ‘back-to-basics approach’ to help boost sales
Sales and franchisee profits at Tim Hortons fell in its most recent quarter, prompting parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. to launch a back-to-basics approach to regain momentum – Feb 10, 2020

Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported its net income attributable to common shareholders totalled US$183 million in its first quarter, up from US$179 million a year earlier.

The company, which includes Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs, said its profit amounted to 59 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with 58 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Read more: Burger King says business partner ‘refused’ to end operations in Russia

Revenue for the company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, totalled US$1.45 billion, up from US$1.26 billion in the same quarter last year.

Trending Stories

Comparable sales at Tim Hortons rose 8.4 per cent, while Burger King gained 10.3 per cent. Comparable sales at Popeyes fell 3.0 per cent and Firehouse Subs added 4.2 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

On an adjusted basis, Restaurant Brands says it earned 64 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 55 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 61 cents per share and US$1.39 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
