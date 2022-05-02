‘Staff are gold’: New West Vancouver café offers bus passes, travel points to employees

While some businesses in B.C. grapple with a labour shortage, a new café in West Vancouver has had no trouble attracting employees.

Thomas Eleizegui, partner and general manager of Isetta Cafe Bistro, said it was “almost easy” to hire between 12 and 15 staff to operate the renovated restaurant, which opened its doors on Monday.

“I’m pretty laid back and I want to give the opportunity for growth with any company I do. We have a lot of incentives as well,” he told Global News, as staff poured steamed milk and espresso behind him.

Due to its secluded location, Isetta Cafe Bistro provides bus passes to all its staff. Company expenses are charged to a single credit card, Eleizegui added, and at the end of the year, full-time staff will split the travel points so everyone can go on a trip.

“Your staff are gold. They’re the people you have to invest in,” he said. “The energy from everybody is what’s going to relay to the customers, for sure, so for me it’s a big investment.”

Eventually, he said he hopes to offer profit-sharing to employees to make the company feel like their own, and to help ensure retention.

“I’m going to keep these guys for a long time, because what really makes the company is your team.”

According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), about 90 per cent of its small business members report difficulties finding staff. Of those who offered hiring incentives or wage increases, only around five and 20 per cent respectively reported an increase in applications or staff.

As of December last year, the CFIB reported 59 per cent of small businesses in B.C. were experiencing a labour shortage — the fourth-highest rate in Canada.

The gap between supply and demand recently prompted a KFC location in Nanaimo to offer a $500 sign-on bonus, and help for new hires who need work visas or want permanent residency. In October last year, a Vancouver restaurant made headlines for offering a $50,000-salary for a new dishwasher.

Isetta Cafe Bistro head chef Pekka Tavela said workplace incentives go a long way, particularly in the restaurant industry, which is rebooting after the COVID-19 pandemic crash.

“Coming out of the pandemic, it’s a lot of new restaurants are opening and not a lot of staff around,” he explained. “It’s a very competitive job market especially for cooks and chefs right now.

“… When you just want to show up do your job and focus, knowing that you’re being looked after is fantastic.”

Tavela applauded the incentives offered at Isetta Cafe Bistro, and said he hopes to go on a food tour — possible to Portland — with his share of the credit card travel points at the end of the year.