Education

Calgary Board of Education will form name review committee for Sir John A. Macdonald School

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted May 2, 2022 12:53 pm
The Calgary Board of Education building pictured on May 26, 2020. The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) board of trustees will form a name review committee for Sir John A. Macdonald School in the city's northwest. View image in full screen
The Calgary Board of Education building pictured on May 26, 2020. The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) board of trustees will form a name review committee for Sir John A. Macdonald School in the city's northwest. Kaylen Small/Global News

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) board of trustees will form a name review committee for Sir John A. Macdonald School in the city’s northwest.

A motion was passed on April 26 to form the committee, according to a Monday morning statement. The name of the school will be reviewed by the committee but the decision to change the school name lies with the board of trustees.

The board said it is important that the school’s name be reviewed because of Macdonald’s complex history. Macdonald, who was Canada’s first prime minister, authorized the use of residential schools in 1883 leading to the abuse and deaths of Indigenous children across the country.

“Trustees have heard from stakeholders, including students, that​ it is important that we review the name of the school. Sir John A. Macdonald was Canada’s first prime minister and there is complex history attached to the name,” the statement read.

The seven-person committee will include trustees, CBE staff, the school council chair and members of the community, said the board in a statement on Monday morning.

The committee’s work includes:

  • reviewing and considering historical research and analysis related to the school name
  • engaging with stakeholders
  • following guiding principles when conducting reviews and making recommendations
  • providing recommendations to the board

“The board is committed to conducting this work in a thoughtful manner that considers the diverse perspectives of students, staff, families and community members. More information will be shared about the process when details are confirmed,” the statement read.

