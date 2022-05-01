Overland flooding prompts state of emergency in RM of Dufferin

Send this page to someone via email

Overland flooding continues to cause problems in southern Manitoba, with the RM of Dufferin on Sunday being the latest to declare a state of local emergency.

Reeve George Gray says six homes on the west side of Carman were evacuated and more will “probably’ follow suit.

“The Boyne River is flooding as much water as I’ve ever seen, but it’s the speed of it that’s causing the problems. It’s rising rapidly,” Gray said, adding they are expecting the crest later Sunday afternoon.

“So we’re looking at four to five days of high water in our area.”

View image in full screen Overland flooding has washed out roads in the RM of Dufferin and prompted half-a-dozen evacuations in the town of Carman. Submitted

Gray said those who are displaced should head to the Carman community hall, where an emergency measures operations centre has been set up.

Story continues below advertisement

Substantial sandbagging efforts were underway, Gray continued, and said the local fire department was helping distribute them.

Read more: Dozens issued evacuation notices in Morden as overland flooding overtakes town

“There’s a lot of roads that have been compromised (by) overland flooding,” Gray said.

“Just be diligent, be very very careful when you’re out travelling the rural roads at the moment.”

View image in full screen A photo taken Sunday morning showing water creeping over Provincial Road 245 west of Carman. Submitted

On social media, the town of Carman says there are “significant” road closures south of PR 245, and reminds people not to drive around barricades.

Anyone in an emergency is directed to call 204-745-0103.

A separate post said the town’s sewer systems are being overwhelmed, and residents were encouraged to limit their water usage.

Advertisement