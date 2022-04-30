SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine to meet citizens displaced by Russia’s war

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 30, 2022 3:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Kyiv residents reconsider city’s safety after missile strikes' Kyiv residents reconsider city’s safety after missile strikes
Some people have returned home to Kyiv, thinking it was safe to do so before Thursday's missile strikes by Russian forces. Crystal Goomansingh reports on the anger, grief, and frustration in Ukraine's capital.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, popping into a bakery and going to the railway station to meet some of the people displaced by the war with Russia.

Jolie, 46, is a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency, which says more than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, which represents around 30% of Ukraine’s pre-war population.

Angelina Jolie, Hollywood movie star and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, poses for photo with her fans in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Ms Jolie was in Ukraine to meet the children affected by the war and visited hospitals and NGOs helping the injured and displaced. View image in full screen
Angelina Jolie, Hollywood movie star and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, poses for photo with her fans in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Ms Jolie was in Ukraine to meet the children affected by the war and visited hospitals and NGOs helping the injured and displaced. (AP Photo/VEduard Tomilchenko)

During the visit to the station, Jolie met volunteers working with the displaced, who told her that each of the psychiatrists on duty spoke to about 15 people a day. Many of those in the station are children aged from two to 10, according to volunteers.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“They must be in shock … I know how trauma affects children, I know just having somebody show how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing that is for them,” she said in reply.

angelina jolie View image in full screen
Angelina Jolie, Hollywood movie star and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, poses for photo with her fans in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Ms Jolie was in Ukraine to meet the children affected by the war and visited hospitals and NGOs helping the injured and displaced. (AP Photo/Valeria Sergeeva)

At one point during her visit to the station, she tickled a small girl dressed in red, who laughed out in delight. She also posed for photos with the volunteers and some of the children.

Last month, in her role as special envoy, Jolie visited Yemen, where millions of people have been displaced by war.

(Reporting by Reuters, writing by David Ljunggren)

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagUnited Nations tagAngelina Jolie tagLviv tagukraine news today tagrussia news today tagAngelina Jolie ukraine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers