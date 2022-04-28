‘The Great Resignation’: High burnout rates driving women away from employers, study shows

Send this page to someone via email

As working women face alarming rates of burnout, the stress is driving many away from their employers, a new report from Deloitte has shown.

“The number of women reporting increased stress and burnout is of significant concern, and employers are struggling to address it as seen by the fact that burnout is the top driver for those women currently looking for new employment,” said Emma Codd, Deloitte Global Inclusion Leader.

The report, which surveyed 5,000 women across 10 countries, found that nearly half feel burnt out.

While 53 per cent said their stress levels increased from a year ago, nearly 40 per cent are actively looking for a new employer, with burnout being the main reason why.

Only 10 per cent of women surveyed plan to stay with their current employer for more than five years, according to the research conducted between November 2021 and February 2022.

As some women make a return to the office, almost 60 per cent working in a hybrid model have reported they have already felt excluded.

Women who have taken on the hybrid approach are more likely to report experiencing microaggressions compared to those who work exclusively at home, and even those who work exclusively on site.

Half of respondents said they have experienced microaggressions and 14 per cent said they have experienced harassment.

However when it comes to reporting these instances, 93 per cent of women believe it would negatively impact their career.

Women of colour, members of the LGBTQ2 community and those in lower management roles disproportionately experience these behaviours, the study said.

“Despite the fact that many employers have implemented new ways of working designed to improve flexibility, our research shows that the new arrangements run the risk of excluding the very people who could most benefit from them,” said Codd.

“The findings of this research show the importance of actions beyond policy — those that truly address and embed well-being, flexibility, and a respectful and inclusive everyday culture.”