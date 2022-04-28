Teen attacked with ‘blunt force weapon’ at New Westminster high school

Send this page to someone via email

A student has been seriously injured after being assaulted with a “blunt force weapon” outside New Westminster Secondary School.

The attack on Thursday hospitalized the 16-year-old, who required treatment for a significant head laceration, a suspected concussion and broken arm, according to New Westminster police.

“This is a very disturbing incident,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in a news release.

“Schools are supposed to be places where students feel safe. Our investigators will do everything they can to ensure this matter is thoroughly investigated and those responsible are held accountable.”

An 18-year-old man known to the victim has been arrested.

About 30 minutes before the attack, the force’s gang suppression unit also found two groups of men in the 700-block of 6th Street who “appeared to be preparing for a physical altercation.” Officers seized a baton and replica handgun, according to the news release.

The assault and this incident are believed to be related, police said.

Officers are seeking additional witnesses, dashcam footage, or security camera footage from anyone in the area of the school between noon and 2 p.m. on April 27.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the police department at 604-525-5411.