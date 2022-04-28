Toronto police seek to identify man wanted in sexual assault investigation

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
In a press release Thursday, Toronto police said on April 26 at around 3 p.m. officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West area.
Officers said an 18-year-old woman was walking down the street when a man approached her and sexually assaulted her.
Police said the woman fled the area and reported the incident.
Officers are now searching for a man between 40 and 50 years old, with a medium build.
According to police, he was seen wearing a blue shirt, a black construction jacket with yellow reflective sleeves, blue jeans and was carrying a blue bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
