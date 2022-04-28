Menu

Economy

Manitoba government announces $1.5-billion highway improvement initiatives

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 1:54 pm
Road construction, file photo. View image in full screen
Road construction, file photo. Vinesh Pratap/Global News

The province is announcing a number of projects for its $1.5-billion highway improvement program.

Over the course of a three-year plan, Manitoba will roll out a slew of enhancements for the province’s highway network.

Read more: Pothole claims skyrocket in Manitoba

“Our government recognizes targeted investments in roadways and bridges are foundational to our economic growth and the quality of life for all Manitobans,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk. “Advancing our highway network will enable market access for international, interprovincial and regional movement of goods, and will position our province to become a national transportation hub.”

As of now, the province has two key initiatives in mind.

One is a Winnipeg freeway initiative, which aims to upgrade certain points along the Perimeter Highway to ensure a safer and more efficient experience.

Read more: ‘Challenging season’ for Winnipeg pothole repairs, city says

As part of the project, two interchanges will undergo reconstruction.

Trending Stories

The province says $135 million is being put toward the interchange at St. Mary’s road, with crews set to rebuild in the near future. Additionally, the one at McGillivray Boulevard is at the early design stage.

The second initiative involves a sweeping upgrade to Manitoba’s highways for the purpose of improving the transportation of interprovincial and international goods.

Read more: Manitoba’s Highway 3 to undergo major improvements this spring

Commerce routes and trade routes will be hit at strategic points to bolster heavier loads.

“We are very happy to see the three-year capital program for highways, bridges and water-control structures,” said Chris Lorenc, president of Manitoba Heavy Construction Association. “When industry can plan ahead, the province gets the best value for its annual budgets. The multi-year budgets and increasing investment levels are a strong sign the provincial government and Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure recognize the critical role transportation infrastructure plays in economic growth.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg struggling with road repairs' Winnipeg struggling with road repairs
Winnipeg struggling with road repairs
