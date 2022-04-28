Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nearly 1,000 CAF members denied exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2022 11:57 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian military investigating officer who opposed COVID-19 mandates' Canadian military investigating officer who opposed COVID-19 mandates
WATCH ABOVE: Canadian military investigating officer who opposed COVID-19 mandates – Feb 11, 2022

The Canadian military says nearly 1,000 members have been denied exemptions from the military’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Vice-chief of the defence staff Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen says more than 1,300 members of the Canadian Armed Forces requested exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

Allen says only 158 of those requests have been approved, while about the same number of requests are still being assessed.

Read more: Four Canadian military members challenge vaccine mandate in Federal Court

Chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre ordered all military personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-December last year.

Trending Stories

The Defence Department reports more than 98 per cent of Canadian troops have been vaccinated, but hundreds of others did not get their shots.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canadian Armed forces lend a hand to speed up vaccination in Quebec' COVID-19: Canadian Armed forces lend a hand to speed up vaccination in Quebec
COVID-19: Canadian Armed forces lend a hand to speed up vaccination in Quebec – Jan 6, 2022

The Defence Department said last week that 39 unvaccinated troops were forced to leave the military while another 206 are in the process of being kicked out.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID tagCanadian Armed Forces tagCAF tagArmed forces tagCOVID-19 vaccine mandate tagCOVID-19 Vaccine Exemptions tagCAF vaccine mandate tagvaccine exemptions canadian military tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers