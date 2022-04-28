Nearly 1,000 CAF members denied exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian military says nearly 1,000 members have been denied exemptions from the military’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Vice-chief of the defence staff Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen says more than 1,300 members of the Canadian Armed Forces requested exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

Allen says only 158 of those requests have been approved, while about the same number of requests are still being assessed.

Read more: Four Canadian military members challenge vaccine mandate in Federal Court

Chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre ordered all military personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-December last year.

The Defence Department reports more than 98 per cent of Canadian troops have been vaccinated, but hundreds of others did not get their shots.

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 COVID-19: Canadian Armed forces lend a hand to speed up vaccination in Quebec COVID-19: Canadian Armed forces lend a hand to speed up vaccination in Quebec – Jan 6, 2022

The Defence Department said last week that 39 unvaccinated troops were forced to leave the military while another 206 are in the process of being kicked out.