World

NATO could let Finland, Sweden join alliance quickly, Jens Stoltenberg says

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 28, 2022 9:01 am
Click to play video: 'NATO to increase presence in Baltic region amid Russia tensions' NATO to increase presence in Baltic region amid Russia tensions
WATCH: NATO to increase presence in Baltic region amid Russia tensions – Jan 24, 2022

Finland and Sweden will be able to join NATO quickly should they decide to ask for membership in the Western military alliance, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“If they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed and I expect the process to go quickly,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels, adding he planned to speak with the Finnish president later in the day.

Read more: Sweden speeds up NATO review amid Russia’s war on Ukraine

He said he was sure arrangements could be found for the interim period between an application by the two Scandinavian countries and the formal ratification in the parliaments of all 30 NATO members.

Trending Stories

“I am confident that there are ways to bridge that interim period in a way which is good enough and works for both Finland and Sweden,” Stoltenberg said.

Read more: Finland inches closer to NATO with parliament supporting military alignment

Russia, with which Finland shares a 1,300-kilometre border, has said it will deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in its Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad if Finland and Sweden decide to join NATO.

