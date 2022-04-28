Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatoon hospitals continue to be overcapacity

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 6:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon hospitals continue to be overcapacity' Saskatoon hospitals continue to be overcapacity
WATCH: Several businesses are understaffed and hospitals continue to be overcapacity. Influenza levels still mostly in adults 44 and younger.

Hospital beds in Saskatoon continue to be occupied by patients, but this isn’t just a result of COVID-19.

The head of the medical department at the University of Saskatchewan says overcapacity is a long-standing issue.

“We have been running anywhere between 30 and 40 per cent overcapacity in the last year and a half,” Haissam Haddad said.

With approximately 250 internal medicine beds between Royal University Hospital and St Paul’s Hospital, that percentage has a big impact on staff.

Read more: Continued COVID stressors means hallway treatment for many ER patients: Head doctor

“When I say we are over capacity, in the last couple of days we have almost 100 patients overcapacity,” Haddad said.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools noted a moderate increase in absences in early April and leading up to Easter break, while there’s been increasing requests for rapid antigen tests by families.

However, COVID-19 might not be the only cause.

“Our fall was still low and we are just starting to see an increase in influenza activity over the last month which has included a number of outbreaks in long-term care homes,” said Susan Detmer, an associate professor at the University of Saskatchewan’s department of veterinary pathology.

In a normal flu season, Detmer would expect cases to be trending down instead of up and petering out by mid-May.

Read more: Montreal hospitals struggling to keep up with rising number of patients

“Seventy-eight per cent of the activity so far this season in Canada has been in people 44 years old and younger so it is trending younger,” Detmer said. “We typically see more in older adults.”

Regardless of whether the flu or COVID-19 is making people sick, Haddad was hoping the changing seasons would ease some of the hospital pressure but that’s not the case.

“Whatever the weather is outside, we continue to experience this high capacity,” Haddad said.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagInfluenza tagDoctors tagUSask tagHospital Capacity tagabsenteeism tagOvercapacity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers