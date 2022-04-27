SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: West London, Ont. rapid test site permanently closes on Friday

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 27, 2022 3:53 pm
The rapid molecular testing site inside the Springbank Medical Centre is set to close permanently on Friday. View image in full screen
The rapid molecular testing site inside the Springbank Medical Centre is set to close permanently on Friday. Andrew Graham/980 CFPL

Officials with the Thames Valley Family Health Team (TVFHT) say the rapid molecular COVID-19 testing centre in west London, Ont., will close permanently on Friday.

The testing centre opened inside the Springbank Medical Centre at 460 Springbank Dr. in early January and gave eligible Londoners a new option to receive a rapid COVID-19 test.

The testing centre’s permanent closure is tied to “low testing volumes and the increase in access to Rapid Antigen Testing in the community,” according to a release from TVFHT shared on Wednesday.

Read more: COVID-19 — Transmission remains high, but indicators suggest peak of sixth wave, Summers says

Despite its closure, several options will remain available to Londoners seeking COVID-19 testing.

This includes free rapid test kits provided by the Ontario government, which are available at select pharmacy and grocery stores. The province has a rapid test locater available online.

A number of pharmacies provide rapid testing, PCR testing or both, with a full list also available online through the Ontario government’s website.

Londoners who qualify to receive a PCR test can also book an appointment with the MyHealth Testing Centre on Wharncliffe Road or the Carling Assessment Centre on Elizabeth Street.

Some family physician offices in the city also offer testing.

Click to play video: 'How reliable are rapid antigen tests against Omicron?' How reliable are rapid antigen tests against Omicron?
How reliable are rapid antigen tests against Omicron? – Apr 18, 2022
