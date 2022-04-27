COVID-19: West London, Ont. rapid test site permanently closes on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Officials with the Thames Valley Family Health Team (TVFHT) say the rapid molecular COVID-19 testing centre in west London, Ont., will close permanently on Friday.

The testing centre opened inside the Springbank Medical Centre at 460 Springbank Dr. in early January and gave eligible Londoners a new option to receive a rapid COVID-19 test.

The testing centre’s permanent closure is tied to “low testing volumes and the increase in access to Rapid Antigen Testing in the community,” according to a release from TVFHT shared on Wednesday.

Despite its closure, several options will remain available to Londoners seeking COVID-19 testing.

This includes free rapid test kits provided by the Ontario government, which are available at select pharmacy and grocery stores. The province has a rapid test locater available online.

Story continues below advertisement

A number of pharmacies provide rapid testing, PCR testing or both, with a full list also available online through the Ontario government’s website.

Londoners who qualify to receive a PCR test can also book an appointment with the MyHealth Testing Centre on Wharncliffe Road or the Carling Assessment Centre on Elizabeth Street.

Some family physician offices in the city also offer testing.

1:47 How reliable are rapid antigen tests against Omicron? How reliable are rapid antigen tests against Omicron? – Apr 18, 2022