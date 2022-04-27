Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

How old are we getting? Statistics Canada to say in new census data

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2022 7:30 am
Stats Can Cenus View image in full screen
Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on July 3, 2019. The national agency will release new data from the 2021 census on Wednesday. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press file photo

With every year that Canada’s baby boomers blow out another candle, the country’s population skews older.

On Wednesday, Statistics Canada will reveal just how much older we’ve become.

The agency is scheduled to release the next set of findings from the 2021 census at 8:30 a.m. EDT, and officials are set to speak at a news conference at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Read more: Canadian population growing at fastest rate in G7 despite COVID, census shows

The 2016 census showed Canada’s seniors over age 65 outnumbered the nation’s youth 14 years of age and younger for the first time.

Trending Stories

The latest release will detail how quickly Canada’s population has aged since then, and in what kind of housing people are now living.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'These Canadian communities are at risk of drowning in debt if interest rates continue to rise' These Canadian communities are at risk of drowning in debt if interest rates continue to rise
These Canadian communities are at risk of drowning in debt if interest rates continue to rise – Apr 18, 2018

A new data point on the census will provide details on transgender and non-binary populations.

The figures could help shape government policy, and ensure non-binary populations are recognized.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Statistics Canada tagCanada News tagCensus tagStatsCan tagStatCan tagCanada census tagcensus canada tagCensus 2021 tag2021 census tagAverage age Canada tagCanada average age tagCensus news tagNew Census Data tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers