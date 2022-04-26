Menu

Education

Province commits $9.5 to build addition and child-care centre at Woodstock, Ont. elementary school

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 5:20 pm
St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Woodstock, Ont. View image in full screen
St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Woodstock, Ont. Via Google Maps

The Ministry of Education is putting $9.5 million towards creating an addition and child-care centre at St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Woodstock, Ont.

The London District Catholic School Board announced Tuesday that the funds would be used to construct a 10-room addition and an 88-space child-care centre for St. Michael’s Catholic Elementary School in Woodstock.

“Our enrolment continues to grow at a rapid pace,” said Vince Romeo, LDCSB director of education.

“This project will alleviate capacity pressure at the school and also offer needed daycare spaces to families in the community.”

Read more: New elementary school planned for north end of Woodstock

Approximately 485 students are currently enrolled at St. Michael’s, and more than 510 are registered for the 2022-23 school year.

The addition will create space for an additional 230 students, bringing the total capacity to 600 students in the rapidly growing city.

The LDCSB has received approval for two new elementary schools in London and an expansion at St. Anne’s Catholic Elementary School in St. Thomas over the last few years.

