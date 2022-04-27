Menu

Canada

OPP identify three killed in 401 crash on April 18

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 8:44 am
OPP View image in full screen
Grenville County OPP have identified those killed in an April 18 crash on highway 401 east of Maitland. Global News file

Ontario Provincial Police in Augusta Township have released the names of the three people killed in a crash east of Maitland on April 18.

The collision included a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle and occurred on the 401 eastbound.

Read more: South Frontenac OPP investigate damage along K&P Trail

Fire and paramedic crews at the scene were able to take two others to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased are 68-year-old Chantal Dendooven-Legault, seven-year-old Emerik Giroux, and three-year-old Maelie Giroux, all of Laval, Que.

Grenville County OPP are still seeking witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage.

