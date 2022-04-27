OPP identify three killed in 401 crash on April 18

Ontario Provincial Police in Augusta Township have released the names of the three people killed in a crash east of Maitland on April 18.
The collision included a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle and occurred on the 401 eastbound.
Fire and paramedic crews at the scene were able to take two others to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The deceased are 68-year-old Chantal Dendooven-Legault, seven-year-old Emerik Giroux, and three-year-old Maelie Giroux, all of Laval, Que.
Grenville County OPP are still seeking witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage.
