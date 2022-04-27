OPP identify three killed in 401 crash on April 18

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Augusta Township have released the names of the three people killed in a crash east of Maitland on April 18.

The collision included a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle and occurred on the 401 eastbound.

Fire and paramedic crews at the scene were able to take two others to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased are 68-year-old Chantal Dendooven-Legault, seven-year-old Emerik Giroux, and three-year-old Maelie Giroux, all of Laval, Que.

Grenville County OPP are still seeking witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage.

