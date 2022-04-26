Lights to go out in Summerland, B.C. this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Summerland, B.C., residents are being warned of a community-wide power outage this weekend.

FortisBC will continue with upgrades to their transmission system and electrical substation located on Giants Head Road near Hillborn Street, resulting in a planned community-wide power outage from 11 p.m. Friday, April 29 to 6 a.m. Saturday, April 30.

“Upgrades and maintenance to this transmission system and electrical substation are not only beneficial but essential as this is the only electrical feed to our community,” the director of utilities said in a press release.

“Summerland’s Electrical Utility will also take advantage of this power outage to facilitate in-house maintenance.”

Residents should be aware that power outages will cause interruptions to some water services and streetlights during this time.

