Crime

Pickup truck flees Hwy. 7 traffic stop by Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 11:08 am
Peterborough County OPP are looking for a pickup truck similar to this model which fled from officers on April 25, 2022. Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP are looking a driver who twice failed to stop for officers on Monday afternoon.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m., a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck fled from officers as they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say the vehicle had a lone male driver, did not have licence plates, and the box was loaded with pieces of white eavestrough.

Read more: 1 arrested after stolen vehicle flees from Peterborough police responding to business alarm call

The truck was later located exiting a scrapyard located on Erskine Avenue in Peterborough.

“The truck fled after attempting to ram a police cruiser and was last observed travelling southbound on County Road 28,” OPP said Tuesday.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle due to concerns for public safety.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Peterborough County OPP tagHighway 7 tagPolice Pursuit tagHwy 7 tagFlight From Police tagFlee from police tagram cruiser tag

