Former Trump advisor Roger Stone joins Ontario Party as strategist

Derek Sloan’s Ontario Party has landed a high-profile name to help with his party’s campaign ahead of the June provincial election.

The Ontario Party has acquired the services of former Donald Trump advisor, Roger Stone.

“Roger Stone has worked for several American Presidents including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and Donald Trump, as well as electing dozens of governors, US senators, and congressmen in the United States,” an Ontario Party news release said.

Stone spoke at a recent Ontario Party event.

The news release said Stone was inspired by February’s Trucker Convoy, which occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks. The release added that he was shocked by the Canadian government’s response to it.

“With Roger Stone as our Senior Strategist, we have put together an incredible team of candidates to take down the ‘fake conservative’ Doug Ford and his leftist elites in Queen’s Park,” the release said.

