Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former Trump advisor Roger Stone joins Ontario Party as strategist

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 10:12 am
Roger Stone has been appointed to an advisory role within Derek Sloan's Ontario Party for the upcoming Ontario Election. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP). View image in full screen
Roger Stone has been appointed to an advisory role within Derek Sloan's Ontario Party for the upcoming Ontario Election. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP). AF

Derek Sloan’s Ontario Party has landed a high-profile name to help with his party’s campaign ahead of the June provincial election.

The Ontario Party has acquired the services of former Donald Trump advisor, Roger Stone.

“Roger Stone has worked for several American Presidents including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and Donald Trump, as well as electing dozens of governors, US senators, and congressmen in the United States,” an Ontario Party news release said.

Read more: Ontario legislature set to adjourn immediately after budget is tabled

Stone spoke at a recent Ontario Party event.

Trending Stories

The news release said Stone was inspired by February’s Trucker Convoy, which occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks. The release added that he was shocked by the Canadian government’s response to it.

Story continues below advertisement

“With Roger Stone as our Senior Strategist, we have put together an incredible team of candidates to take down the ‘fake conservative’ Doug Ford and his leftist elites in Queen’s Park,” the release said.

Click to play video: 'Kingston experts say COVID-19 numbers in our region have hit a plateau' Kingston experts say COVID-19 numbers in our region have hit a plateau
Kingston experts say COVID-19 numbers in our region have hit a plateau
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Trump tagElection tagOntario Election tagroger stone tagDerek Sloan tagontario party tagstrategic advisor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers