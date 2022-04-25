SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Feds invest $6.7M on research project looking at impact of COVID-19 on youth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2022 2:52 pm
Students in an elementary school get ready for class as Quebec students get back to school in Montreal on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Students in an elementary school get ready for class as Quebec students get back to school in Montreal on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The federal government is investing $6.7 million on a Canada-wide research platform to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on children.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters Monday in Montreal the platform will involve researchers at 16 Canadian institutions.

He says it will allow researchers in pediatric centres across the country to monitor COVID-19 infections, vaccination, and the social impact of the disease on children and youth.

Read more: Unvaccinated people increase risk of COVID-19 infection among vaccinated: new study

The project will be led by Dr. Caroline Quach, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Montreal’s Ste-Justine children’s hospital.

Trending Stories

The platform is called POPCORN, which stands for Pediatric Outcomes Improvement through Coordination of Research Networks.

Story continues below advertisement

Duclos says the POPCORN platform will also be used for researchers to share information about other pandemics or health-care emergencies.

Click to play video: 'No COVID-19 test for unvaccinated kids entering Canada' No COVID-19 test for unvaccinated kids entering Canada
No COVID-19 test for unvaccinated kids entering Canada
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagJean-Yves Duclos tagpopcorn tagCaroline Quach tagCOVID-19 In Children tagPediatric Outcomes Improvement through Coordination of Research Networks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers