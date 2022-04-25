Menu

Traffic

Driver dies following Hwy. 115 crash in Clarington area: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Driver dies following crash on Hwy. 115 in Clarington area: OPP' Driver dies following crash on Hwy. 115 in Clarington area: OPP
OPP say a Clarington man died in hospital following a crash on Hwy. 115 on Monday morning in the Clarington area near 4th Concession Road.

A Clarington, Ont., man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 115 on Monday morning.

The crash occurred at 4th Concession Road in Clarington around 9:30 a.m.

OPP say a westbound car was travelling on 4th Concession Road when it crashed into the congregate median of Highway 115. An Ornge air ambulance was brought in to transport one person to a trauma centre.

The OPP’s Highway Safety Division around 1:20 p.m. issued a statement that a 26-year-old man from Clarington was pronounced dead in hospital following the crash.

The name of the victim was not released.

Police say the highway is closed in both directions between 3rd and 5th Concession as they investigate.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
