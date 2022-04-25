Driver dies following Hwy. 115 crash in Clarington area: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Clarington, Ont., man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 115 on Monday morning.

The crash occurred at 4th Concession Road in Clarington around 9:30 a.m.

OPP say a westbound car was travelling on 4th Concession Road when it crashed into the congregate median of Highway 115.



An Ornge air ambulance was brought in to transport one person to a trauma centre.

The OPP’s Highway Safety Division around 1:20 p.m. issued a statement that a 26-year-old man from Clarington was pronounced dead in hospital following the crash.

Fatal crash #Hwy115/4th Concession. 26 year old man from Clarington pronounced deceased in hospital. Vehicle was travelling wb on 4th Concession when it vehicle collided into the Hwy115 concrete guide rail. NB and SB Hwy115 closed between 3rd and 5th Concession. pic.twitter.com/2LnJ4hjx9P — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 25, 2022

The name of the victim was not released.

Police say the highway is closed in both directions between 3rd and 5th Concession as they investigate.

— more to come