OPP say a person had died after a single-vehicle collision south of London, Ont.

Police say around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to a collision on Ron McNeil Line, east of Highbury Avenue.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity has not been released.

Ron McNeil Line remains closed between Yarmouth Centre Road and Highbury Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

