Oxford OPP say one person dead after collision in Zorra Township

Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and several others injured after a collision in Zorra Township Friday afternoon.

On Friday at around 2:50 p.m., OPP received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Oxford Road 96 and 37th Line in Zorra Township.

Members from Oxford OPP, Zorra Fire Services, Perth Emergency Medical Services and Air Ornge also responded to the scene.

The driver of one of the vehicles was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased, police say.

A passenger from the first vehicle was airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver from the second vehicle and all other passengers were transported to a local area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The road will be closed for a few more hours while OPP West Region Technical Collision Investigators are on scene.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

