B.C. man in hospital on 24th day of hunger strike against old-growth logging

Send this page to someone via email

A group protesting old-growth logging in British Columbia says one of its members has been hospitalized on the 24th day of a hunger strike.

Save Old Growth says Howard Breen’s “death-watch team” noted he was experiencing blurred vision, loss of balance, back pain around the kidneys and possible heart problems.

It says one of Breen’s daughters, who is a nurse, assessed him at his home in Nanaimo and called an ambulance.

Breen said Saturday that he will continue his protest until Forests Minister Katrine Conroy agrees to a recorded Zoom meeting that would be available to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Conroy has said in a statement that she spoke with Breen and fellow hunger striker Brent Eichler on Friday and told them to protect their health while the province works to protect old-growth forests.

Save Old Growth says in a release that Eichler began his protest 31 days ago.

0:56 Save Old Growth protesters stage demonstration on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Thursday Save Old Growth protesters stage demonstration on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Thursday