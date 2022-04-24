Menu

Environment

B.C. man in hospital on 24th day of hunger strike against old-growth logging

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2022 1:52 pm
Howard Breen, of Nanaimo, shown in this undated handout image, says he has been on a hunger strike for 23 days and won't stop protesting against old-growth logging until B.C.'s forests minister agrees to a public meeting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Save Old Growth **MANDATORY CREDIT**. View image in full screen
Howard Breen, of Nanaimo, shown in this undated handout image, says he has been on a hunger strike for 23 days and won't stop protesting against old-growth logging until B.C.'s forests minister agrees to a public meeting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Save Old Growth **MANDATORY CREDIT**. DPi

A group protesting old-growth logging in British Columbia says one of its members has been hospitalized on the 24th day of a hunger strike.

Save Old Growth says Howard Breen’s “death-watch team” noted he was experiencing blurred vision, loss of balance, back pain around the kidneys and possible heart problems.

Read more: 2 old-growth logging protesters charged over Vancouver Island highway blockade

It says one of Breen’s daughters, who is a nurse, assessed him at his home in Nanaimo and called an ambulance.

Breen said Saturday that he will continue his protest until Forests Minister Katrine Conroy agrees to a recorded Zoom meeting that would be available to the public.

Read more: Old-growth logging protesters dragged off road by frustrated drivers after blocking major bridge

Conroy has said in a statement that she spoke with Breen and fellow hunger striker Brent Eichler on Friday and told them to protect their health while the province works to protect old-growth forests.

Save Old Growth says in a release that Eichler began his protest 31 days ago.

Click to play video: 'Save Old Growth protesters stage demonstration on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Thursday' Save Old Growth protesters stage demonstration on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Thursday
Save Old Growth protesters stage demonstration on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Thursday

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
