Sports

Saskatchewan Rush topple San Diego Seals 17-14

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2022 4:55 pm
The Saskatchewan Rush celebrate their win against the San Diego Seals on Saturday night. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Rush celebrate their win against the San Diego Seals on Saturday night. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Robert Church scored four goals and assisted on four others to lead the Saskatchewan Rush to a 17-14 win over the San Diego Seals Saturday in the National Lacrosse League.

The loss was San Diego’s (9-7) fifth straight.

Mark Matthews had nine points on the evening for Saskatchewan (6-10), racking up eight assists.

Read more: Saskatchewan Rush fighting to keep playoff hopes alive

Seals goalie Frank Scigliano stopped 42 shots sent his way while the Rush’s Adam Shute made 37 saves to get the win.

Jeff Shattler added two goals and six points for Saskatchewan in his final regular season game at home as he plans to retire.

The Rush play their next game on April 30 in Texas against the Panther City.

— with files from Global News

© 2022 The Canadian Press
