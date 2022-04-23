4 years on Toronto mourns victims of deadly Yonge Street van attack

Send this page to someone via email

Local Toronto residents gathered virtually on Saturday to mark the fourth anniversary of the deadly Yonge Street van attack.

In 2018, Alek Minassian, angered by women refusing to sleep with him and radicalized on the internet, drove a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk, killing 10 people.

One woman never left hospital and died more than three years after the attack. Fifteen other people were left with life-altering injuries.

Minassian was found guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13.

“It is important for us to remember…the effort of the first responders who served on this day four years ago,” said Omar Hassan, a member of the Yonge Street Tragedy Commemorative Group, who helped organize the annual vigil.

Story continues below advertisement

The event was originally planned to take place in-person but the sixth wave of the pandemic forced it online. The group said it hopes to host a memorial in-person next year, when mourners mark half a decade since the terror attack.

“Remarkably, truly remarkably, we came together as a community on that day, and in the days that followed, to make sure that it did not break our city’s spirit,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a video, describing the “senseless violence” that was “fuelled by toxic misogyny.”

The lights in front of Toronto City Hall have been dimmed in recognition of the tragic anniversary.

Andrea Horwath, leader of the Ontario NDP, said people should remember the names of those who lost their lives in the “horrific and violent terrorist attack.” Liberal leader Steven Del Duca posted a tweet saying the victims and their families were in his thoughts.

Progressive Conservative MPP Stan Cho joined the limited in-person commemoration that was live streamed.

Jesse James, the co-founder of We Love Willowdale, mourned the loss of “loved ones, neighbors, friend and colleagues whose precious lives were tragically and horrifically ended four years ago today.”

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press

Today, we commemorate the fourth anniversary of the Yonge Street tragedy. I joined @JohnFilionTO, @StanChoMPP and @AliEhsassi for a vigil in Mel Lastman Square to extend condolences and support for victims and loved ones on behalf of Torontonians.#TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/p7nCipMt7t — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 23, 2022