5th man arrested in connection with Toronto hit-and-run that left 29-year-old woman dead

Police say another man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Toronto last week that left a 29-year-old woman from Scotland dead.

Police said on April 14 at around 3:16 a.m., officers received report that a woman had been struck by a vehicle in the Spadina Avenue and King Street West area.

Police said the victim was walking in the southbound lanes of Spadina Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle driving “at a high rate of speed.”

The woman was transported to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The woman’s family identified her as 29-year-old Erin Yoxall from Scotland. She had lived in Canada for eight years.

Yoxall’s father Anthony Yoxall told Global News in a previous interview that his daughter was working for the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence.

Erin was on her way home from a party when the collision occurred, her parents confirmed.

According to police, the car fled the scene after the collision.

The suspect vehicle — a white Mercedes — was later recovered by police.

Eariler this week, Toronto police announced four men had been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to police, 41-year-old Sinesha Bogojevic from Toronto, 44-year-old Milorad Nikolic from Mississauga and 37-year-old Zachariasz Billik of Toronto were arrested and charged.

Sources told Global News the three accused were charged in connection with allegedly trying to hide the Mercedes.

Police said 42-year-old Ertug Direk surrendered to officers on Tuesday.

Global News has learned the accused also goes by the surname Direkoglu.

Police allege he was the driver of the vehicle.

On Friday, the force said 41-year-old Nosakhare Ohenhen from Toronto was arrested in connection with the collision.

He has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident casing death, obstructing a peace officer, public mischief and accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or security footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.