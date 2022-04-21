Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police identify man found dead in Bradford Canal, deem death a homicide

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 2:54 pm
File photo of South Simcoe Police cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of South Simcoe Police cruiser. South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

Police say the death of a man whose body was located in a canal in Bradford, Ont., has been deemed a homicide.

In a press release issued Thursday, South Simcoe Police said the body of a man was recovered from the Bradford Canal on April 15 at around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Simcoe and Canal roads.

Read more: London police seek to identify male in connection with 2021 Lynda Marques killing

Police said a post-mortem examination has revealed the victim to be 37-year-old Mojtaba Shabani.

Police say the death of 37-year-old Mojtaba Shabani has been deemed a homicide.
Police say the death of 37-year-old Mojtaba Shabani has been deemed a homicide. South Simcoe Police / Handout

According to police, Shabani has “ties to Toronto.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said officers are “currently appealing to the public for any information relating to the victim, his next of kin information or his close associates.”

Officers said while Shabani is “believed to be transient in nature,” he “may have access” to three vehicles.

Police said he may have had access to a 2004 grey Honda Accord with the licence plate reading CHAW891, a 2001 blue Honda Civic with a licence plate reading BVHR490 and a 2003 red Volkswagen with a licence plate reading CFPC027.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

“Further details such as the cause of death, will not be released at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHomicide tagToronto tagSouth Simcoe Police tagHomicide Investigation tagBradford tagbradford canal tagbradford homicide taghomicide investigation bradford tagMojtaba Shabani tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers