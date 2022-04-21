Cavan-Monaghan business broken into twice in 2 days: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cavan-Monaghan Township business has been the site of two break and enters in as many days.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the most recent incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday when officers were called to the business at Highway 7 and Lansdowne Street West. Police say officers learned a suspect had entered the building through a boarded-up window.

The suspect was confronted by a clerk and left the store. However, a few minutes later the suspect returned and pushed the clerk to the ground before fleeing the area, police say.

Officers, including the K9 unit, searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police say this was the second incident at the business in two days.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca