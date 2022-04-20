Menu

Canada

Transcontinental to appeal ruling dismissing effort to quash Mirabel flyer bylaw

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2022 6:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Mayor Plante flips Montreal’s flyer distribution system from ‘opt out’ to ‘opt in’' Mayor Plante flips Montreal’s flyer distribution system from ‘opt out’ to ‘opt in’
In a move aimed to dramatically improve Montreal's waste management, the city announced a change to the system for the home delivery of flyers in plastic bags commonly known as Publisac. Only homes with stickers requesting the bags will continue to receive them but the new opt-in system for flyers is facing some push back. Global’s Tim Sargeant reports – Apr 11, 2022

TC Transcontinental says it will appeal a Quebec Superior Court’s ruling that dismissed its motion to quash a Mirabel bylaw it says threatens the distribution of its retail flyers.

The Montreal-based packaging and printing company says the bylaw requiring consumers to request its so-called Publisac would lead to the distribution method’s demise due to prohibitive costs and complexity.

The city of Mirabel, north of Montreal, switched to an opt-in system for Publisac in October 2019.

Read more: Publisac grocery flyers to reach only those Montreal households that ask for them

Transcontinental says an opt-out system is simple and effective for those who do not wish to receive the Publisac used by more than 200,000 Quebec households.

Trending Stories

The appeal comes a little more than a week after Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the province’s largest city will also adopt an opt-in system starting in May 2023 and that bags will no longer be plastic.

Story continues below advertisement

Plante says about 800,000 flyers and other unsolicited ads reach Montreal doorsteps each week, amounting to more than 41 million flyers per year that wind up in recycling depots and landfills. Montreal aims to become zero waste by 2030.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
