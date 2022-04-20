Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec judge bans father from taking son to protests against COVID-19 health orders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2022 1:25 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is parked at the trucker blockade protest in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is parked at the trucker blockade protest in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. ajw

A Quebec judge has ruled a mother can have her young son vaccinated against the novel coronavirus without the father’s consent and ordered the father not to take the child to COVID-19 protests.

In a ruling dated April 12, Superior Court Justice Nathalie Pelletier sides with the 10-year-old’s mother, who says she learned the boy’s father forced him to lie about his age to avoid masking in public places.

Read more: Quebec judge rules boy, 12, can get COVID-19 vaccine despite father’s objections

The mother says the child’s father took him to the trucker convoy protests in Ottawa last winter, claiming he wanted to instill democratic values in the boy, but she argues those kinds of protests are dangerous for children.

Trending Stories

The father, meanwhile, said demonstrations against COVID-19 health orders aren’t risky for children and that he has the right to a contrarian opinion against the vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice

Pelletier found the evidence the father submitted in court to defend his position against COVID-19 vaccines wasn’t corroborated by health experts.

She ruled that vaccinating the boy against the coronavirus would be in his best interest, as would keeping him away from COVID-19 demonstrations, which she said can escalate quickly into violence.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagMontreal tagQuebec COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers