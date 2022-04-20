$5.8M shared between Fleming College, Trent University to modernize classrooms: Peterborough MPP

Send this page to someone via email

Fleming College and Trent University will share in $5.8 million of provincial funding to modernize infrastructure at the Peterborough campuses, the area’s MPP announced Wednesday.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith says Fleming College will receive $3.3 million and $2.5 million will go to Trent University to help modernize classrooms by conducting repairs, upgrading technology, supporting virtual learning projects to increase education access and improving environmental sustainability.

The funding is part of Ontario’s $583-million commitment over three years announced in Budget 2021 — $493 million via the Facilities Renewal Program, $60 million via the College Equipment and Renewal Fund and $30 million via the Training Equipment and Renewal Fund. The funding aims to help colleges and universities maintain and renew their facilities and buy state-of-the-art instructional equipment.

“Despite a global pandemic, there are 500,000 more net new jobs today than in 2018,” Smith said.

“Our efforts to eliminate job-killing red tape, reduce fees and costs on businesses and people, and investing in education, training, and skills development are working; laying the foundation for long-term economic growth in our region and across Ontario. Today, we take one more step in that direction with a $5.8-million investment to deliver better, more accessible education for students —training them for the jobs of the future.”

At Fleming, the funding will be used to help modernize learning spaces, equipment, and infrastructure in the School of Trades and Technology, School of Environmental and Natural Resources Sciences, and the School of Health and Wellness.

“Fleming College is tremendously grateful to the provincial government for their ongoing support of postsecondary education and student success, both virtually and on-campus,” said Maureen Adamson, college president.

“This funding will go far as we continue to modernize our facilities so that students receive the high-quality education they expect, setting them up for success as they enter the labour market.”

At Trent, the funding will help to renovate and upgrade IT/AV infrastructure to enhance virtual/real-time educational delivery in particular for nursing and STEM. Funds will also support roof and skylight replacements and repairs and mechanical and electrical improvements.

