Canada

Quebec City Halloween stabbing suspect was calm at time of arrest: officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2022 11:55 am
A K9 unit police officer walks one of several sites of stabbings in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. View image in full screen
A K9 unit police officer walks one of several sites of stabbings in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

A police officer who arrested the suspect in Quebec City’s Halloween 2020 stabbing murders says the man was calm and cooperative.

Const. Audrey Boulet told a trial Wednesday that Carl Girouard was compliant and appeared coherent moments after she arrested him in the early hours of Nov. 1, 2020.

Girouard is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with the sword attacks on Halloween night 2020.

Read more: Survivors testify as trial of alleged Quebec sword attacker resumes after COVID delay

The judge has told jurors that Girouard admits to the physical acts but will argue he was not criminally responsible at the time of the events because he was suffering from a mental disorder.

Trending Stories
Boulet says Girouard refused to identify himself and told her to check his 2006 black Saturn vehicle parked near the Château Frontenac hotel.

The jury also heard today from Pierre-Luc Laflamme, a paramedic who tended to Girouard after his arrest, who also described the suspect’s demeanour as calm following the sword attacks.

Musician injured in Quebec City sword attack speaks out from hospital
Musician injured in Quebec City sword attack speaks out from hospital – Nov 19, 2020
© 2022 The Canadian Press
