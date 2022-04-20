SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ontario COVID update: 1,662 people in hospital with the virus, 203 in intensive care

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 10:47 am
Click to play video: 'COVID update after the first long weekend of spring' COVID update after the first long weekend of spring
WATCH ABOVE: Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch speaks about the waning effectiveness of rapid tests, a new COVID breath test, hospital burnout and more.

Ontario is reporting 1,662 people in hospital with COVID-19. There are 203 people in intensive care with or due to the virus.

That marks an increase of 176 hospitalizations and a decrease of three people in intensive care since Tuesday’s report.

Last Wednesday, there were 1,332 people reported to be in hospital with COVID-19, with 182 in intensive care.

According to the latest provincial data, around 54.6 per cent of people in hospital with COVID were admitted for another reason but tested positive for the virus, while about 45.4 per cent were admitted because of COVID.

Of those in intensive care, 40.65 per cent were admitted for other reasons, while 59.35 per cent were admitted because of the virus.

Read more: Here’s who is eligible for free COVID PCR testing, anti-viral assessment in Ontario

Last Wednesday, around 52.9 per cent of those in hospital with COVID were admitted for other reasons, while in intensive care units that figure was 39.5 per cent.

Twenty-eight new COVID-19-related deaths were also reported Tuesday, all of which occurred within the past month.

The provincial death toll stands at 12,661.

The province is also reporting 1,073 new COVID-19 cases, but that is an underestimation due to testing restrictions, as well as “service degradation in CCM,” according to Public Health Ontario. There have now been 1,224,534 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

There were 21,988 tests completed in the previous day; 7,714 tests remain under investigation.

The positivity rate stands at 16.8 per cent, down from 17.9 per cent on Tuesday and down from 17.5 per cent last Wednesday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
