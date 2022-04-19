Regina men facing drug, weapons charges after Monday morning incident

Send this page to someone via email

Two Regina men are facing charges after a Monday morning weapons incident.

Just before 11:00 am, Regina police received a 911 call from a person saying there was an injured man at a house on the 1500 block of Robinson Street. Police found a 23-year-old man, who was later transported to hospital.

Police located the primary suspect, as well as a second man in the basement of the house who was in possession of illegal drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia. He was arrested without incident.

Twenty-six-year-old Adam Deschambault was charged with assault with a weapon. Twenty-two-year-old Troy Cardinal was charged with breach of a release order and possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Deschambault will make his first court appearance on April 19th, and Cardinal will appear in court on June 8th.

2:22 Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police – Mar 2, 2022