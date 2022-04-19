Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina men facing drug, weapons charges after Monday morning incident

By Josh Sigurdson Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 11:16 pm
Two Regina men are facing charges after a Monday morning weapons incident.
Two Regina men are facing charges after a Monday morning weapons incident. File/ Global News

Two Regina men are facing charges after a Monday morning weapons incident.

Just before 11:00 am, Regina police received a 911 call from a person saying there was an injured man at a house on the 1500 block of Robinson Street. Police found a 23-year-old man, who was later transported to hospital.

Read more: Regina police request public’s help to locate missing 56-year-old man

Police located the primary suspect, as well as a second man in the basement of the house who was in possession of illegal drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia. He was arrested without incident.

Trending Stories

Twenty-six-year-old Adam Deschambault was charged with assault with a weapon. Twenty-two-year-old Troy Cardinal was charged with breach of a release order and possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Deschambault will make his first court appearance on April 19th, and Cardinal will appear in court on June 8th.

Click to play video: 'Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police' Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police
Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police – Mar 2, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRegina Police Service tagRegina tagRPS tagDrug charges tagweapons charges tagRobinson Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers