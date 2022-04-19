Menu

Snow forecast for Rogers Pass area on Trans-Canada Highway

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 2:54 pm
Weather and road conditions at Rogers Pass on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Weather and road conditions at Rogers Pass on Tuesday morning. DriveBC

A snowfall warning has been issued for a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior.

In its special weather statement, Environment Canada says a frontal system moving across the province is bringing late-season snow to the Rogers Pass area.

The national weather agency says 10 cm of snow is possible for Tuesday, and that motorists should be prepared for changing road conditions.

Okanagan weather: Teen temperatures linger with some showers

The snow is expected to taper off to a few flurries by evening.

Areas under the special weather statement include the Shuswap plus West and East Columbia regions.

Yoho Park/Kootenay Park is under a snowfall warning, where 15 cm is expected.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 18' Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 18
Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 18
