Snow forecast for Rogers Pass area on Trans-Canada Highway

A snowfall warning has been issued for a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior.
In its special weather statement, Environment Canada says a frontal system moving across the province is bringing late-season snow to the Rogers Pass area.
The national weather agency says 10 cm of snow is possible for Tuesday, and that motorists should be prepared for changing road conditions.
The snow is expected to taper off to a few flurries by evening.
Trending Stories
Areas under the special weather statement include the Shuswap plus West and East Columbia regions.
Yoho Park/Kootenay Park is under a snowfall warning, where 15 cm is expected.
For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.
Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 18
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments